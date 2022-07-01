ZENZO (ZNZ) Market Capitalization Hits $168,128.09

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded up 3% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $168,128.09 and $141.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00082435 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00024694 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00016934 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00260213 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

