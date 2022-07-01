Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Shares Down 3.1%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). 1,709,593 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,574,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.12. The firm has a market cap of £14.51 million and a PE ratio of 38.75.

About Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate, as well as engages in oil and gas drilling activities. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

