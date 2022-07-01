Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $16.93. 8,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 38,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,740 shares during the quarter. Zega Buy and Hedge ETF makes up approximately 23.8% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned 27.50% of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF worth $35,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

