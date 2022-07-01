ZBG Token (ZT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $105,062.00

ZBG Token (ZT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $105,062.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZT is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

