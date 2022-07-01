Zano Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Zano has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $45,281.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,365.46 or 1.00109000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00041234 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00215274 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00244327 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00114974 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00074349 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004845 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,261,689 coins and its circulating supply is 11,232,189 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

