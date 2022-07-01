York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Gap Down to $40.43

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.43, but opened at $39.29. York Water shares last traded at $39.29, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $587.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. York Water had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. York Water’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

In other York Water news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,649. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,139 shares of company stock valued at $129,447 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in York Water by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in York Water by 21.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in York Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of York Water by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of York Water by 74.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

