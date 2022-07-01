yieldwatch 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,658.00 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (WATCH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $765,038.80 and approximately $3,658.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 144.9% against the dollar and now trades at $927.24 or 0.04593195 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00182063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00077845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015322 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yieldwatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.