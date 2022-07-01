YIELD App 1-Day Volume Tops $768,542.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (YLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $14.39 million and $768,542.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YIELD App Coin Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

