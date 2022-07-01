Yellow Road (ROAD) Market Cap Achieves $38,677.69

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded up 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $38,677.69 and approximately $436.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00192766 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.49 or 0.01350123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00082950 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016048 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

