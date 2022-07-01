XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

