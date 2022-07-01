Xpediator (LON:XPD) Trading Up 1.4%

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.72 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33.72 ($0.41). Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.25 ($0.41).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £45.69 million and a PE ratio of 108.50.

Get Xpediator alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Xpediator’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Xpediator’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.17%.

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xpediator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xpediator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.