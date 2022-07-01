Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Raised to Buy at ING Group

Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €57.00 ($60.64) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of €51.00 ($54.26).
Xior Student Housing stock opened at 44.48 on Friday.
About Xior Student Housing (Get Rating)
