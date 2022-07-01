Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Raised to Buy at ING Group

Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €57.00 ($60.64) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of €51.00 ($54.26).

Xior Student Housing stock opened at 44.48 on Friday.

About Xior Student Housing

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios.

