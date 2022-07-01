Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.89. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 101,118 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
