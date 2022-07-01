Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.89. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 101,118 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XIN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. 3.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

