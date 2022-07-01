Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

XENE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

XENE stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

