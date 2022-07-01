Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) PT Lowered to $17.00 at KeyCorp

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XHR. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $477,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,675.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

