Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.10

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 212.10 ($2.60) and traded as low as GBX 186.10 ($2.28). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 186.10 ($2.28), with a volume of 9,172 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 212.16. The company has a market capitalization of £146.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and Digital Imaging segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 3 and 6, and 2001+ head personality card.

