Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.10

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 212.10 ($2.60) and traded as low as GBX 186.10 ($2.28). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 186.10 ($2.28), with a volume of 9,172 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 212.16. The company has a market capitalization of £146.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.
About Xaar (LON:XAR)
Recommended Stories
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.