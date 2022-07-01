Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IWSH remained flat at $$0.25 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083. Wright Investors’ Service has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.
