Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IWSH remained flat at $$0.25 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083. Wright Investors’ Service has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

About Wright Investors’ Service (Get Rating)

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, was engaged in providing investment management and advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation.

