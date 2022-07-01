Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Market Cap Tops $134,327.90

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $69.93 or 0.00364150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $134,327.90 and $422.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.02155562 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00193146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016070 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

