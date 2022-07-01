World Token (WORLD) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

World Token (WORLD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One World Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, World Token has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. World Token has a market cap of $136,609.31 and $29.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.39 or 0.02228631 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00188087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00081534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016061 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,555,298 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

