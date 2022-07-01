Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, an increase of 87.9% from the May 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NYSE WF opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Woori Financial Group has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 161,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

