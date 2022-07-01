WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Shares Up 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.33. Approximately 5,595,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 1,546,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

Get WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 69,304 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.