Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 158 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,934,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.84 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

