Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $5.67 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.