Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $43.20 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 3.9% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $43,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

