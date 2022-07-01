Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $25.34 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $25,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,891,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $654,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.41.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $112.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.18. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

