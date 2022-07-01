Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $238.54

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 238.54 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 235 ($2.88). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 240 ($2.94), with a volume of 1,862,768 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The stock has a market cap of £202.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97.

About Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, training, and education services to professional markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Information & Data and Training & Education. The Information & Data division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare The Training & Education division provides compliance training and technical support comprising formal qualifications, continuing education, and mandatory training through instructor-led and self-guided formats for customers across various industries, such as financial services, accountancy, and healthcare.

