Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $70.86 or 0.00366320 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $629,814.83 and $17,535.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00189261 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.75 or 0.01141159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00081346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016084 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

