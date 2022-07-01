Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.29

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.62. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 10,326 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 7.09% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

