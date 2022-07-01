Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.25

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.248 per share on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 10th.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

