Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WINC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. 3,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $26.51.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
