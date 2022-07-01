Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WINC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. 3,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 4,445.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 368,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 360,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter.

