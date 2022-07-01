Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the May 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of WEA stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 946,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

