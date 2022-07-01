Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the May 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of WEA stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.87.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
