Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the May 31st total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HIO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 275,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $5.43.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
