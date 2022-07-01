Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the May 31st total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HIO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 275,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,498,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 67,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 344,999 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 366,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 135,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 115,776 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

