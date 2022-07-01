Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, an increase of 238.1% from the May 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,483 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

