West Oak Capital LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.6% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $479.28 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $393.88 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.84. The company has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

