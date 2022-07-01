Wells Fargo & Company Trims Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Target Price to $6.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

PGRE opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,699,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,237,000 after buying an additional 1,260,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after buying an additional 1,195,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,565,000 after buying an additional 986,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,748,000 after buying an additional 677,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

