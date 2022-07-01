Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $45.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

NYSE WFC opened at $39.17 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $1,158,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 44.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 191,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

