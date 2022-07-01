WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 179,560 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,570,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179,560 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up approximately 2.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 2.60% of Atlassian worth $1,049,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after acquiring an additional 703,842 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,265,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,080,000 after acquiring an additional 328,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

TEAM traded up $8.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.51. 26,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.42. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.24.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

