Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of WRE stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 177.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.
About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
