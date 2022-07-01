Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 177.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 43,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

