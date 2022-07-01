Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

W7L opened at GBX 134 ($1.64) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £102.85 million and a PE ratio of 3,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.54. Warpaint London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.11 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($2.94).

Get Warpaint London alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.50. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.50%.

In other news, insider Keith Sadler acquired 9,294 shares of Warpaint London stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £11,989.26 ($14,708.94).

Warpaint London Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.