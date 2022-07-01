Warp Finance Price Tops $17.17 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $80,269.71 and $33,810.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $17.17 or 0.00088618 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

