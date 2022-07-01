Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.58.

A number of analysts have commented on WMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 66,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 889.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 79,989 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 24,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after buying an additional 116,347 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMG opened at $24.36 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

