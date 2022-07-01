Warburg Research Reiterates €250.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($265.96) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €235.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($212.77) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($361.70) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($271.28) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th.

ADS stock opened at €168.76 ($179.53) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €180.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €212.21. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($213.84).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

