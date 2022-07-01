Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $333.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.