Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 268781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$167.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (TSE:WM)
Further Reading
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.