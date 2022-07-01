Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Down to $8.88

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $8.62. Wallbox shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 1,885 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBX shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Wallbox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wallbox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wallbox by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wallbox by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

