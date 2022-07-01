Wade Financial Advisory Inc Invests $1.08 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $279.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

