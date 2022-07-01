Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $8.75 Million Stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,097 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.98% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

