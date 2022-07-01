Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $39.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 17.1% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Hernani LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $188.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

