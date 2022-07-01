Wade Financial Advisory Inc Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,244 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

