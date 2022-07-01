Wade Financial Advisory Inc Decreases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after buying an additional 3,423,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after buying an additional 818,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,130,000 after buying an additional 768,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 798,092 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,845,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

